Ruth Langsford leaves flirty comment for Eamonn Holmes in throwback tennis photo The presenter teased her husband

Ruth Langsford left a surprisingly flirty comment on her husband's throwback tennis post on Sunday.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes surprises fans amid ongoing health battles

Taking to his Instagram, Eamonn Holmes delighted his loyal followers with a blast from the past. The beloved 62-year-old presenter shared a portrait of himself decked out in pristine tennis whites.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes worries fans as he visibly struggles to walk in new video

Aside from his crop of brunette ringlets, there was one particular detail that piqued his followers' interest – his tiny white shorts.

Drawing attention to his daring outfit, Eamonn's wife Ruth quipped: "Have you still got those shorts?!!!" Eamonn's fans joined the Loose Women presenter in poking fun at his sporty ensemble. One fan commented: "Ha ha love it! Love the hot pants and the moody look!," whilst another penned: "Did men play in just their underpants in those times?"

Eamonn delighted fans with his throwback picture

Other fans couldn't help but comment on the dad-of-four's sultry stare. Referencing his brooding gaze, one fan penned: "The eyes have it," whilst a second remarked: "Smouldering eyes." Pointing out Eamonn's intriguing pose, a third added: "Calendar worthy."

Ruth's flirty exchange with her husband comes after the pair celebrated their twelfth wedding anniversary last month. To commemorate the milestone achievement, Ruth penned a gushing tribute to Eamonn.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes says delaying controversial surgery was the 'worst decision he ever made'

The This Morning star, 62, shared a loved-up snap of the couple beaming at the beach. Dressed in a metallic, champagne-hued cardigan and silver chain necklace, Ruth looked stunning in her holiday ensemble. Keeping things classy, Eamonn opted for a smart blue linen shirt which he teamed with a pair of aviator shades.

The pair celebrated their wedding anniversary

"Happy Anniversary my love @eamonnholmes [bride and groom emojis.] Loved you then, love you still. Always have always will," she penned.

The message was met by an outpouring of love from their famous friends and fans, including Saira Khan who commented: "Love you both with all my heart. Happy Anniversary," and Lisa Riley who remarked: "Loads and loads of love to you both. DREAM TEAM. Happy Anniversary."

The power couple were introduced by their mutual friend, TV presenter Sally Meen and they got married at The Elvetham Hotel in Hampshire on 26 June 2010 after a 13-year relationship, sharing their special day exclusively with HELLO! Magazine.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.