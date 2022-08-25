Holly Willoughby shows off her tan as she prepares to return to This Morning The star is preparing to return to work

Holly Willoughby is indulging in a little self-care ahead of her return to This Morning.

The mother-of-three shared a candid photo with fans on Instagram this week as she prepares for the end of her summer break.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's teeth: What has the This Morning presenter had done to her smile?

Holly posted a picture on her Stories showing her posing in a towel, looking gorgeous and tanned following her recent family holiday.

She is in the middle of dying her hair and can be seen looking wryly down at the camera as she waits for the colour to take. "Home salon," Holly captioned the snapshot.

Holly showed off her tan in her 'Home Salon' snapshot

Holly famously uses Garnier Nutrisse hair dye in Baby Blonde, which retails for as little as £5.79. In a video previously shared in Instagram, Holly told fans: "So, probably my most asked question on social media is, do I actually dye my own hair using Garnier Nutrisse Blonde? And the answer is YES.

The star often dyes her hair at home using Garnier Nutrisse

"I mean, I can't believe it comes as that much of a surprise to people. Although saying that, I can, in a way, because when I first started using it, and Garnier approached me to be their brand ambassador, I thought 'I'd love to, I use loads of your other products but I'm not sure you're going to get me to the right blonde. I'm not sure you can get me MY blonde - the Holly Blonde.'

"And it did and I was completely surprised. So, the answer to that is yes I do and you should try it because it leaves your hair really soft and shiny, and the blonde that you wanna be."

Holly and Phillip will soon be back on screens

Holly and her co-star Phillip Schofield are set to return to This Morning on 5 September. The pair broke up for their simmer break on 8 July and have been covered by a host of stand-in presenters in their absence.

The pair are one of the country's most beloved TV duos – so fans were shocked this week when the nominations for the 2022 National Television Awards were announced.

Holly and Phillip were snubbed in the short list, much to viewers' surprise.

The beloved pair will be back on This Morning on 5 September

However, it's happy news for their This Morning colleague Alison Hammond who has been nominated in the TV Presenter category.

She will battle it out on the night with Bradley Walsh, Graham Norton, and Ant and Dec, who have famously received the trophy 20 years in a row.

