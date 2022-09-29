Victoria Beckham's fall-out with Spice Girl Mel C revealed: Details The former bandmates had a disagreement

The Spice Girls remain one of the most iconic girl groups, having led a teen pop resurgence back in the 1990s.

But it wasn’t all plain sailing for its members, Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Melanie Brown.

Mel C – known as Sporty Spice – has revealed she had a falling out with Victoria which almost led to her being kicked out the band.

Speaking to ET's Rachel Smith this week, the 48-year-old admitted: "Something happened quite early on in the Spice Girls' journey, and I have a little bit of fall out with Victoria at the Brits (Brit Awards) in '96 - not the Union Jack dress [year], but year before.

Melanie and Victoria fell out in the early days of the Spice Girls

"So [we were] unreleased but a few people knew us. And there was a little fall out, and I was threatened to get kicked out the band," she admitted.

"And from that moment on I realized - because I didn't think it was a big deal, I didn't think I'd done anything particularly bad - and it freaked me out. I was like, I have to control myself. I have to control what I do."

Melanie revealed she was threatened to be kicked out the band

Happily, the ladies are all on much better terms now. "We love each other and it's like a sisterhood, you know?" Mel added. "We started together as kids. We came from nothing. We achieved all of these things.

"We love each other's children. We know each other's families, they're siblings. It's a huge, huge family and that's never going to change."

The Spice Girls remain on very good terms

Mel is also still hoping for a Spice Girls reunion on stage. "At the moment we're talking four at the moment," she says. "Victoria, the offer is always there, she's always invited and always really involved, actually. We're still very much a five piece, like behind the scenes."

