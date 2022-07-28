Frida Redknapp shares ultra-rare snap of teenage daughter Amanda during Italian getaway The model is a mum-of-five

Frida Redknapp shared an ultra-rare snap of her teenage daughter, Amanda, during their sun-filled Italian holiday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Swedish model shared a gorgeous snap of her two children cuddling outside in a shady spot. Her daughter Amanda looked every inch the doting sister as she rubbed Raphael's belly and held his tiny hand.

The youngster was spotted wearing a sporty white bikini with a navy trim and kept her brunette locks swept back for a fuss-free look.

The 38-year-old captioned her sweet post: "Big sis has arrived," followed by a red heart emoji. She finished by adding: "Rapha was missed."

Frida jetted off to Italy with her blended family

Frida shares baby son Raphael with her husband Jamie Redknapp. The loved-up couple tied the knot in October 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony in London.

The couple share a total of seven children from their respective former marriages, and in November 2021 they welcomed their first child together.

The model looked sensational in her red bikini

When Jamie and Frida announced the birth of their baby Raphael, the proud dad told his social media fans: "Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we're so in love, mum is doing so well too.

"We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys."

Whilst Frida regularly treats her fans to adorable snaps of her youngest, she rarely shares photos of Amanda. Earlier this month, however, the proud mother did take to social media to capture one of her daughter's milestone achievements.

The mum-of-five rarely shares snaps of her daughter Amanda

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Swedish model posted an upbeat photograph of herself bursting with pride alongside two of her children. Posing inside a sports hall, the trio appeared to be attending a fencing competition in Tel Aviv.

Frida's daughter had been taking part in the 2022 Maccabiah Games in Tel Aviv which take place every four years. The youngster formed part of the junior epee team and took home an impressive silver medal.

