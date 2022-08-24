Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida poses in bikini with her lookalike sister Two peas in a pod!

Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida has taken to Instagram with a very special family photograph.

MORE: Frida Redknapp shares ultra-rare snap of teenage daughter Amanda during Italian getaway

The 38-year-old shared a sweet photo showing her with her lookalike sister Sara as they posed together with Frida and Jamie's baby son Rafael while on holiday in Saint Tropez.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida shows off petite frame during steamy workout session

The two ladies are both dressed in bikinis and sunglasses in the snapshot while little Rafael can be seen holding a rattle in his hands. "Family," Frida captioned the post, adding a sunshine emoji and a love heart.

READ: Jamie Redknapp's baby son Raphael causes a stir with 'twin' - take a look

MORE: Jamie Redknapp pays tribute to 'incredible' wife Frida in rare display of affection

Frida and Jamie welcomed their son in November, one month after they tied the knot at Chelsea Registry Office in London.

Frida and Sara posed together alongside little Rafael

The couple share a total of seven children from their respective former marriages. Frida has four from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie: a girl and three boys.

READ: Jamie Redknapp shares details of exciting day out with son Beau

MORE: Jamie Redknapp divides fans with adorable new photo of son Raphael

Jamie, meanwhile, is dad to sons Charley, 18, and Beau, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Louise Redknapp. The former couple were married for 19 years before their divorce in December 2017.

The couple welcomed their little boy in November

Earlier this month, Louise spoke about the couple's split, Jamie's decision to remarry and the impact it had on their children in a candid interview with HELLO!.

"I've felt this as a mum and, to say this in the most sort of respectful way, my boys' lives changed dramatically and then it changed again when obviously Jamie got married and had a family," the 47-year-old explained.

READ: Louise Redknapp opens up about special bond with her sons ahead of 'tough' family change

MORE: Louise Redknapp embraces the heatwave in crop top and slick trousers

"Their life changed and I felt like I needed to be their one staple. That's just something I think a lot of mums would feel."

Louise with her sons, Charley and Beau

She continued: "I'm not averse to dating or meeting somebody. My boys will be absolutely fine if I'm dating or if I'm going out with anyone, they will be my biggest supporters as long as I'm happy. Like they're like, 'Yeah mum, you should.'"

"If Mr. Right, turns up then great and if he doesn't I just carry on doing me. I'm not putting that pressure on myself and I feel that it's really important for women that are out there on their own, and men, that should be able to be enough [without] that pressure of having to be in a couple."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.