David Beckham leads tributes following devastating hurricane in Florida

David Beckham David Beckham has posted an emotional message following the heartbreaking devastation that hurricane Ian left in Florida.

Taking to his Instagram account the former footballer, 47, penned a heartbreaking message on his Instagram Stories.

The doting dad wrote: "My thoughts are with all those impacted by the hurricane in Florida. I hope everyone is keeping safe."

The kind message was written alongside a harrowing photo of two trucks driving in the storm surrounded by grey skies and leaning palm trees.

Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning after causing widespread devastation and flooding that trapped residents in their homes.

Described as one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the US, Ian slammed into Florida's southwest coast as a major Category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon, bringing 150 mph winds and a life-threatening storm surge.

More than 2.5 million people across Florida have been left without power as the storm is expected to approach the coast of South Carolina on Friday.

The football legend isn't the only celebrity to pay his respects to the scary time. World News Tonight anchor David Muir also shared a message. Posting a sunset photo while on location in the state he wrote: "Goodnight from Florida. Please keep these families in your thoughts."

Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher also shared his sadness on his Instagram Stories and reshared a post from NFL player Tim Tebow, which read: "Please join me in prayer for all those in Florida impacted and in the path of Hurricane Ian."

Kerry Washington wrote on Twitter: "For those of you in Florida affected by #Hurricane_Ian, I'm praying for your safety."

Law & Order: SVU's Ice-T shared a video of the storm alongside the message: "Wow… Florida is getting hit right now. It's crazy, Florida has the Best and the Worst weather… smh... Be safe."

