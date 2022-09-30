13 of the most fabulous celebrity parties in September 2022 The red carpet has been rolled out…

From the much-hyped glitzy galas to the much-hyped Don't Worry Darling premiere and London Fashion Week, it seems this month has been an exciting one for celebrity-spotting! Actors, models, TV stars and other big personalities have hit the red carpet and we are obsessed with their amazing fashion credentials.

Here are the hottest events of September that has caught our eyes...

Don't Worry Darling premiere at Venice International Film Festival

Nick Kroll, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Chandler, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan attend the Don't Worry Darling red carpet premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on 5 September.

Lady Garden Foundation Ladies' Lunch

Three weeks after mourning the loss of her grandmother, the Queen, Princess Beatrice joined Astrid Harbord at the 8th annual Lady Garden Foundation Ladies Lunch at Langan's Brasserie on 29 September.

The Albie Awards

The event, hosted by George and Amal Clooney at the New York Public Library, was held to honour several advocates for justice from around the world. Attendees were dressed to the nines, and alongside Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley, the party welcomed the likes of singer Dua Lipa, actress Gemma Chan, supermodel Cindy Crawford, and fashion legend Donatella Versace.

LIONSGATE+ launch

Christina Milian was among the stars at the LIONSGATE+ launch at Freemasons Hall in London on 28 September.

Christie's 60 Years of James Bond Auction

Also that evening, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson attended Christie's 60 Years of James Bond Auction at Christie's.

Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 runway show

Simone Ashley was FROW at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in Bermondsey.

Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 aftershow party

Irina Shayk looked divine at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2022 aftershow party at The Twenty Two.

BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala

Downton Abbey stars Laura Carmichael and Lily James were reunited at the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala in London.

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris premiere

Rose Williams, Lucas Bravo, Lesley Manville, Jason Isaacs, Ellen Thomas and Lambert Wilson at the UK Premiere of Mrs Harris Goes To Paris at The Curzon Mayfair.

Apple Music Live with WizKid

Earlier this month, Naomi Campbell headed backstage following WizKid's performance at The Roundhouse.

Amsterdam premiere

Leading lady Margot Robbie turned heads at the European premiere of her new film Amsterdam at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.

Victoria's Secret event

Abbey Clancy at the Victoria's Secret event which celebrated their ongoing partnership with Future Dreams in advance of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

BGC Partners' Charity Day

Davina McCall and Ben Shephard came together at the BGC Partners Charity Day in London on 29 September.

