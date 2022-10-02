Strictly's Ellie Taylor shares the sweetest photo alongside her rarely seen daughter The star took to social media

Ellie Taylor shared the sweetest photo alongside her rarely seen four-year-old daughter, Valentina, who came to support her at the dress rehearsal of Strictly Come Dancing.

Taking to social media, the comedian, 38, posed with her arm around her little one, whilst dressed in her full Strictly glam ahead of her performance on Saturday evening.

Captioning the image, she penned: "Ratbag came to watch a rehearsal. Verdict: 'I liked your dance mummy… can I do some drawing now.'"

Ellie, who keeps Valentina out of the public eye, chose to cover her face with a mouse emoji in the image.

Ellie posed with her four-year-old daughter Valentina

The Mock the Week panellist shares her daughter with her news reader husband Phil Black. The pair welcomed their firstborn in 2018 and Ellie revealed to the MailOnline, that she really struggled in the early days of motherhood.

The publication reported that Ellie explained: "When my daughter was born it was like a grenade was lifted out of my body and my optimism was turned upside down and inside out.

"You're dealing with this physical trauma and a newborn and my mind sort of collapsed. It was just the most intense experience I've ever been through."

The star looked so elegant

Looking back, the actress thinks she may have had post-natal depression at the time and thankfully is now worlds away from those feelings.

On Saturday evening, the presenter and her dance partner, Johannes Radebe, performed a dramatic Paso Doble to Les Toreadors by Georges Bizet, on Saturday evening, earning them a score of 23.

Earlier this week, the star gave fans an insight into her rehearsal process with Johannes including her Strictly diet - and it's not what you may expect.

Ellie shared an insight into her rehearsals with Johannes

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the star filmed herself munching away on a small packet of party rings whilst she waited for Johannes.

Captioning the hilarious clip, the doting mother penned: "An athlete prepares," and looked very content as she enjoyed her breakfast.

