Anita Rani rocks statement mini dress at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards

Anita Rani proved your autumn wardrobe doesn't have to be filled with creams and browns as she attended HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards on Tuesday.

The Countryfile presenter made a serious style statement in her vibrant purple, green and blue mini dress from Celia B, complete with puff long sleeves, a belted waist and a loop trim. With an all-over floral print, Anita's dress is giving us serious 60s vibes!

If you're in love with her look, you can pick up the dress, known as the 'Tahoe Dress', for £297.37 in sizes XS to XXL.

Not afraid to shy away from colour, the 44-year-old paired her frock with patent green sandals with chunky heels. Anita finished off her look by wearing her hair in a sleek straight style and using lashings of mascara to make her eyes pop.

The Countryfile presenter looked stunning at Corinthia London Hotel. Photo: Dave Benett

Anita was one of the celebrity judges at this year's event, and she was joined by the likes of Strictly's Johannes Radebe, Julia Bradbury, Saira Khan and our editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon. Sponsored by luxury childrenswear retailer Childsplay Clothing, the Inspiration Awards celebrate Britain's most selfless and giving individuals who have gone that extra mile to help others who are in need of support.

Each category shines a spotlight on people - both famous and not - who have inspired others with their bravery and kindness.

Anita attended the 2021 event in a floor-length colourful gown

Other celebrity guests who travelled to the Corinthia London Hotel included Binky Felstead, Rochelle Humes, Davina McCall and Maisie Smith, who made her first public appearance with her partner Max George.

This was not the first time that Anita has attended the awards – in 2021, host Anita was pictured wearing a figure-hugging dress by Caroline Constas. The silk floral number featured a colourful print, a floor-skimming, ruffled skirt and matching detailing on the sleeves, and she completed her look with a gold necklace.

