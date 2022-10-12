Michelle Obama's 'uncertainty' with daughters Malia and Sasha during 9/11 relived The former First Lady was worried for them

As a former First Lady, Michelle Obama has often been candid about how different American milestones have affected her, and back in 2021, she opened up about her thoughts on a particularly poignant one.

MORE: How Michelle and Barack Obama dealt with daughter's very difficult health diagnosis

She shared photographs of the support work she and her husband Barack had done with those affected by the tragedy of September 11, 2001 on the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Michelle Obama opens up on life without Malia and Sasha

Alongside the pictures, she attached an emotional message, detailing her feelings on the day of the attacks and how they also impacted her daughters, Malia and Sasha.

"I spent the morning of September 11, 2001, with my girls in Chicago," she penned. "It was Malia's first day of nursery school—I remember taking her photo, dropping her off for the very first time, and feeling those pangs of separation from my baby.

MORE: Are Malia and Sasha Obama on social media? All we know

"I'd just buckled newborn Sasha into her car seat and was driving back home when I heard the news on the radio—and the uncertainty and anxiety set in almost immediately. What was happening? Had the world just changed? What kind of future were our girls going to enter?

Michelle shared a lengthy reflection on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 tragedy

She further reflected on the larger picture of the day, continuing: "Each of us, if we were old enough at the time, has our own story from that day.

" It's a snapshot—a time capsule—back to a different moment for all of us. For those who lost loved ones, it’s especially painful to relive. My heart goes out to all those for whom this wasn’t just a national tragedy, but a personal one."

MORE: Michelle and Barack Obama's jaw-dropping $20million homes are out of this world

MORE: Michelle Obama 'humbled' as she adds extra dates to book tour

Michelle continued: "So today, I hope you’ll take an extra moment to mourn, to reflect, and most of all, to remember.

It's up to all of us to make sure that we’re honoring all those memories that come rushing back by living lives that reflect not just the trauma of that day, but the best that was on display, too: our kindness and compassion, our courage and resilience.

The former First Lady shared her thoughts this past 9/11 as well

"They’re the values that lifted us up twenty years ago. And I hope they can guide us all, not just on an anniversary like this, but every single day."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.