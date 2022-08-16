Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington look besotted during red carpet appearance The duo looked glam

Strictly stars Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington looked seriously loved-up as they graced the red carpet on Monday evening.

The duo were in London attending the House of Dragon premiere hosted by Sky Atlantic. Dressed to impress, the professional dancers slipped into their black tie outfits for a glitzy evening of entertainment.

Nadiya, 32, looked stunning in her nude corseted gown encrusted with sparkly gems. She teamed her spectacular dress with a baby pink leather clutch, dainty silver jewellery, and strappy nude heels.

The Latin World Champion completed her look with a sleek low bun and centre parting. She had the two front sections of her hair curled around her face for an effortless dose of glamour.

As for makeup, Nadiya opted for bronzed skin, accentuated eye lashes, and a lovely nude lip to match her outfit.

The duo looked smitten on the red carpet

Kai, meanwhile, looked particularly dapper in his all-black ensemble and clean-shaven appearance.

Showcasing their sweet romance, Kai and Nadiya could be seen sharing an intimate exchange on the red carpet, before tenderly locking eyes with one another. In another sweet moment, Kai, 26, stepped aside to give Nadiya the limelight.

Kai and Nadiya dressed up to the nines

The couple's loved-up appearance comes after they first went public with their romance back in April. After being pictured looking cosy together, Nadiya confirmed the news of their relationship, revealing she and Kai had been dating "for a couple of months now".

Speaking to the Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine, the Strictly pro added: "It's early days and we've been rehearsing for the Strictly Professionals tour, so there's been very little free time.

Last month they attended the National Reality TV awards

"But we're getting to know more and more about each other day by day. He's kind and compassionate and makes me laugh. I feel very relaxed with him."

In recent weeks, the professional dancers returned to the studios for group rehearsals ahead of the 2022 instalment of the show. Four new professional dancers have joined the line-up, which means that there will be 20 couples fighting it out on the Strictly dance floor.

