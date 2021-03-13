Jana Kramer's daughter comforts younger brother in adorable video The singer is the doting mother to two children

Country star Jana Kramer is the doting mother to two adorable young children, but sometimes an unhappy child needs some sisterly love.

And in a heart-melting video, the singer has shown her daughter, Jollie, comforting her younger brother, Jace.

In the video, Jace was distraught for some unknown reason as Jollie asked him to take some "deep breaths" to help him calm down.

The young girl then attempted to get Jace to eat some sliced up fruit as the youngster continued to sniffle.

WATCH: Jana Kramer's daughter adorably comforts younger brother

"I will feed you," she told her brother, as he shrugged her arm off of him. "I love you," the young girl said as she bent down to hug him.

"I know you're sad, so you need to take deep breaths."

Jace then reached into the bag that Jollie had around her neck, and she sweetly asked him: "Do you want to play the game?" as the video ended.

Jana was in love with the adorable video she recorded, writing in her caption: "This video. Is everything. She is trying to show Jace how to breath and calm down. Her heart."

Fans were in equally in love with the video, as one wrote: "So stinkin cute!!!!" and another added: "She is wise beyond her years!!!! The sweetest."

Jollie comforted her younger brother in the sweet video

"What a sweet big sister," said a different fan.

One fan was incredibly complimentary Jana's parenting, saying: "Y'all have raised such a sweet girl! No doubt her patience and gentle way with him was learned by example. Good job mom & dad!"

Another complimented: "This is the sweetest thing. You must be the best parents."

A different person joked that their children may have had a different response, jesting: "My boys would have just hit each other!"

Jana shares her two children with husband Mike Caussin. The singer gave birth to the couple's daughter, Jollie, in 2016 and to their son, Jace, in 2018.

Jana is the doting mother to her two children

The country star recently opened up to fans in a brave post exploring some of her issues with her body.

Although the Dancing with the Stars finalist was usually happy to share many aspects of her life, she admitted that this issue "goes deep for" her.

She explained that she was going to have breast augmentation and in a lengthy post explained her reasoning.

The singer said that she'd discovered "new insecurities" after having her two children, admitting: "I carry a lot of embarrassment when I'm undressed.

"I don't want to feel that way anymore. That was the 'click' that showed I should follow through. Before it was what I thought someone else wanted. Now it's simple. 'I' and that's a very capital 'I'."

