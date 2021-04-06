Jana Kramer's private mansion is out of this world Jana lives with her husband Mike Caussin and their two children

Jana Kramer and her husband Mike Caussin live in an epic mansion in Nashville with their two children, Jolie and Jace.

It features a total of five bedrooms and five bathrooms, and Jana and Mike have shared several photos from inside since moving there in 2019. Take a look…

Shortly after settling in, Jana took to Instagram with a series of photos in partnership with interiors brand Joss and Main, who helped transform the house.

It showed fans their huge living room, with double-height ceilings and a winding staircase, as well as son Jace's nursery which has been designed with an exposed brick-effect feature wall, and muted furniture including a navy blue armchair, a grey cot bed, and a wooden side table.

The third picture offered a better view of the living room, with an exposed brick log fireplace and two alcoves at either side, as well as grey linen armchairs and a large geometric-style rug. Fourth and finally, their backyard was pictured, complete with a terrace area for al fresco dining and a large swimming pool.

Jana Kramer's son's bedroom

Jana gave a second look inside of her son's nursery as she and Mike showed off their towel folding techniques.

Jana Kramer's wine bar

Jana and Mike have their own wine bar, designed with white herringbone tiles on the walls, and aged brass racks for the bottles.

Jana Kramer's garden

Outside, as well as a swimming pool, the family have a large trampoline, with incredible views over Nashville.

Jana Kramer's kitchen

The kitchen, dining and living room are open plan, with the kitchen featuring a central island lined with wooden stalls. The dining room has a matching wooden dining table.

The kitchen is fitted with white marble worktops, while the cupboards are made from coordinating white wood, alongside white tiles on the walls.

Jana Kramer's bedroom

Jana shared a rare photo from her bedroom, showing a white button-back headboard, and white and grey bed linen.

Jana Kramer's daughter's bedroom

Jana's daughter Jolie's bedroom is decorated with white and grey patterned wallpaper on one wall, and white paint elsewhere, while white shelves showcase various framed photographs.

Jana Kramer's foyer

The grand foyer of the house has wooden flooring, while the staircase has white stairs and a dark oak bannister.

