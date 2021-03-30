Jana Kramer divides fans in latest post with husband The couple have been married since 2015

Jana Kramer and her husband have divided her fans as they butted heads over the correct way to fold a towel.

The country star revealed that it was one of the couple's biggest arguments as she uploaded a video showing their different techniques.

"Our biggest debate. And why I won't let him fold the towels," she wrote in the caption, before she asked fans: "Which way is the right way? Mine or Mike's?"

WATCH: Jana Kramer and husband have very different towel folding techniques

The I Got the Boy singer folded the towel corner to corner, before folding it over itself three more times creating a small bundle.

Meanwhile, her husband, NFL player Mike Caussin, simply folded the towel corner to corner and then a further time, leaving it thinner.

Fans were divided over who had the best technique, with some agreeing that Jana was folding the towel correctly and others took Mike's side.

One fan wrote: "I agree with Jana!!! Same argument at my house! I refold towels if he folds them."

Another fan who took the country singer's side said: "Jana obviously," and someone else added: "Oh man. Yeah… He lost this one."

But some fans took Mike's side, as one said: "Mike's. That's how I do it," while another agreed: "Mike's, LOL sorry Jana. I fold them Mike's way! But I do love the way you fold them, I'll have to try."

Other fans found the whole argument a little pointless, as one wrote: "Folded. That's the only right way. I don't care how it's folded, as long as it gets done."

And although one fan ended up siding with Jana, there was a caveat as they said: "Both wrong…haha but hers is the best of the 2."

Earlier this month, Jana opened up about some of her body issues in an incredibly brave and soul-baring post.

Although the Dancing with the Stars finalist was usually happy to share many aspects of her life, she admitted that this issue "goes deep for" her. She explained that she was going to have breast augmentation and in a lengthy post explained her reasoning.

The singer said that she'd discovered "new insecurities" after having her two children, admitting: "I carry a lot of embarrassment when I'm undressed.

"I don't want to feel that way anymore. That was the 'click' that showed I should follow through. Before it was what I thought someone else wanted. Now it's simple. 'I' and that's a very capital 'I'."

