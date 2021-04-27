Jana Kramer reveals real reason for her split from husband Mike Caussin The couple share two children together

Jana Kramer has shed new light on the reasons for her split from husband Mike Caussin.

The country singer, who famously starred in One Tree Hill, recently filed for divorce from the former footballer – and now her official paperwork has revealed more about her decision to end their marriage.

In Jana's divorce filing, seen by E! News, she lists her reason for separating from Mike as "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery".

Additionally, the documents reveal that the couple entered a postnuptial agreement prior to their marriage in May 2015, and Jana's request for joint custody of their two children, Jolie Rae, five, and two-year-old son Jace Joseph. She has also asked that Mike pays alimony and covers the cost of her legal fees.

Jana has filed for divorce from Mike after six years of marriage

Their date of separation is listed as 20 April, just one day before Jana announced the end of her six-year marriage.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Jana – who has been married three times – told her fans: "It's time. As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality.

The couple are parents to two children, Jolie and Jace

"I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

Jana, 37, continued: "Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal.

Jana announced the couple's split last week

"Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone."

Jana and Mike, 34, started dating in August 2014 and got engaged in December 2014 on her 31st birthday. They were married in May 2015 and welcomed daughter Jolie in January 2016.

She has requested joint custody of their son and daughter

Later that same year, they separated while Mike entered rehab due to his infidelity but reconciled the following year and went on to renew their wedding vows. Son Jace was born in November 2018.

