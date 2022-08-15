Halle Berry stuns in lingerie for empowering birthday post The Catwoman star marked her 56th birthday on Sunday

Halle Berry marked her 56th birthday on Sunday with an empowering Instagram post, delighting fans as she posted a daring photo in lacy black lingerie.

The Oscar-winning actress was practically glowing in the radiant selfie, donning a lace bodice with a sweetheart neckline and delicate embellished straps. Halle styled her vampy silver pixie cut in a dramatic side part, letting her natural curls frame her ageless features.

Looking bold and beautiful, the Catwoman star amped up the glamour with a metallic lilac eyeshadow and honey-hued blush, stacking gold earrings to complete her off-duty ensemble. Simply gorgeous!

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two penned: "Feeling so much gratitude and love on this birthday! WOW!"

Halle marked her birthday with a sun-kissed lingerie post

Fans and celebrity friends were quick to flood the comments with sweet messages, including one which read: "Blessings on your birthday, Queen."

"Happiest of birthdays and to many more abundant returns my dearest friend. Your friendship over all these years means the world to me. Love ya to the moon and back - then back again," penned a close friend.

A third comment read: "Happy birthday to THE GODDESS, my friend @halleberry you deserve to win at all costs! It’s a privilege to serve you with the deepest of love, peace, grace, kindness, friendship."

As she marks another birthday, the Hollywood bombshell is certainly embracing change, having recently died her cropped cut a shade of bright purple that left fans enamoured.

Halle rocked a vibrant shade of purple

Debuting her new hair with a set of selfies featuring the daring look, she wrote: "I know I look like I'm doing nothing but my hair is quite busy."

And with another recent photograph, she revealed another change she'd made, switching out her sleek bangs for a cascade of tight curls.

In a tropical photo of herself wearing a white cut-out top with a pair of shades while drinking out of a coconut, Halle wrote: "Curls and coconuts," and it's safe to say that the look quickly won many of her followers over.

