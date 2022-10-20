Today's Hoda Kotb shares powerful statement about mental health and is inundated with support The Today star has a mass of followers online

Hoda Kotb often shares inspiration posts on her Instagram account and uses it to help motivate and encourage her loyal fan base.

Most recently, the Today anchor took to Instagram to post a powerful message about mental health.

The star shared a quote from Steven Bartlett, which read: "If you want to feed a problem, keep thinking about it. If you want to starve a problem, take action. Most of the harm starts in your mind, with you and your thoughts. Most of the solutions start with a decision, courage and action."

VIDEO: Today's Hoda Kotb's family life away from the spotlight

Alongside the quote, Hoda wrote: "I like this. 'Thinking' doesn't always solve problems, action does. Happy Thursday!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "This is so true, it's half the battle Hoda," while another wrote: "I needed to hear this." A third added: "I really needed this today."

Hoda is a fan favorite on NBC's Today, which she hosts each weekday alongside Savannah Guthrie.

Hoda Kotb shared a powerful message about mental health

The mom-of-two also hosts the Fourth Hour alongside Jenna Bush Hager. The Today co-stars all get on incredibly well not only on-air, but away from the show too.

Chatting about the support system she has with Savannah in an interview with Good Housekeeping earlier in the year, Hoda explained: "I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did. And I come in the next morning [thinking], I feel terrible for what I did. What was I thinking? Why did I think that was going to work? They went to bed crying. Like, I don't want that to be me. But then I talk to Savannah. She'll say, 'That was my Wednesday,' it makes you feel less alone."

Savannah and Hoda have been working together as the main anchors on Today since 2017 when Matt Lauer was fired.

Hoda is a much-loved member of the Today show

Earlier in the year, Savannah discussed her working partnership with Hoda during a celebration for the show at The Paley Center.

Discussing the moment Hoda replaced Matt, she said: "All I know was in that moment, it felt like I could drown if Hoda hadn't reached down and grabbed my hand."

She added: "I will always say she saved the show full stop. And holding hands with her and being like, 'We're going to do this together,' meant everything to me. I don't think I had the confidence by myself."

