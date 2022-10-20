Mariska Hargitay shares bittersweet selfie alongside Kelli Giddish amid tough change ahead The two will soon be going their separate ways

Mariska Hargitay and Kelli Giddish are savoring their last moments on set together, even when they are working late nights.

The two are famously close friends beyond their work on Law & Order: SVU, making this season extra bittersweet.

The current season marks the very last they will be working on together, as back in August Kelli made the difficult announcement that she would be leaving the show after twelve years.

Mariska took to Instagram to share quite the sweet selfie alongside her co-star, revealing what was getting them through some late night shoots on set.

The photo sees them huddled next to one another under bright lighting, as they are smiling and showing off some delicious looking chocolate chip cookies they are enjoying in between takes.

What's more, the actress revealed that the sweet treat was courtesy of none other than her other good friend Ali Wentworth, who revealed she had baked the fresh batch of cookies just for them.

The sweet behind-the-scenes selfie

The best-selling author also took to Instagram to share the same selfie of the two, writing in her caption: "When my sisters in crime are working nights- they need some choc chip cookies!"

In turn, Mariska wrote in her own caption: "Thank you @therealaliwentworth for the long night pick me up," alongside a slew of hashtags including "special set snacks," and "work wives Wednesdays" as well as "nobody bakes it better."

Kelli joined the show when Christopher Meloni left in 2011

It was on 24 August that her longtime co-star announced she would be departing the show, writing in a statement: "I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU. Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years."

Kelli continued: "There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

