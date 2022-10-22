Oprah Winfrey shares amazing unseen childhood pictures as she launches new series The Hair Tales Oprah has teamed up with Tracee Ellis Ross

Oprah Winfrey has given fans a rare insight into her childhood as she shared unseen pictures in the trailer for her new documentary The Hair Tales.

Produced by Tracee Ellis Ross alongside Oprah, the series is a place "to gather stories of Black women that honor our identity, beauty, and humanity through the lens of our hair".

To honor that Oprah used pictures from her childhood including one of her as a toddler in the late 1950s with her bangs curled into a tight style at the top of her head, and another of her in school in the early 1960s with two pigtail braids.

Oprah grew up in her father's hometown of Kosciusko, Mississippi in the American south before moving to Milwaukee with her mother, Vernita. However as a teenager she lived with her father in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Every kink coil and curl in a Black woman's crown has a hair tale," the video reads as the slideshow includes pictures of Oprah across the years including ones of her in rollers, another with her naturally curly hair loose and pulled back with a headband, and another with the TV personality rocking tight curls.

The series will include "powerful stories from special guests" but Oprah is also asking viewers to send in their own stories and videos to show their own hair journey.

Oprah shared these childhood pictures

Oprah has always been a champion of telling the stories of black women and earlier in 2022 she left close friend Ava DuVernay overwhelmed when she celebrated the director's 50th birthday with a trip to Hawaii with close friends.

Oprah asked all the guests to write a heartfelt message to her friend Ava as a keepsake, and Ava praised her friend, writing: "Bless you Oprah for this gift, for this friendship beyond words.

"My loved one and hostess with the mostess, Oprah. You each blanketed me with your joy and your kindness. It felt like nothing I'd ever experienced."

