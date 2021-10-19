Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara wears her Oscars gown to film premiere The actress was accompanied by five of her chlidren to the Eternals premiere

Angelina Jolie hit the red carpet on Monday night alongside five special people in her life, her children Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Pax, 17, missed out on the family outing.

MORE: Angelina Jolie's rare comment about home near ex-husband Brad Pitt

The family pulled out all the stops and all looked ultra-glamorous as they posed together on the red carpet – especially Zahara, who borrowed her mum's 2014 Academy Awards dress, a stunning Elie Saab Couture champagne-coloured gown.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Angelina Jolie helps Salma Hayek celebrate birthday

The group coordinated their looks for the Eternals premiere, with Angelina opting for a draped olive green dress whilst Shiloh and Vivienne chose earthy tones, beige and white respectively.

READ: Angelina Jolie reveals why divorce from Brad Pitt affected her career

RELATED: Inside Angelina Jolie's botanical-themed living room at home with her children

The boys, Maddox and Knox, looked dapper in dark suits.

Angelina Jolie with five of her six children

Talking about their choice of outfits, the proud mum-of-six revealed to ET on the red carpet: "My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff."

Angelina's latest film, The Eternals, is set for release in cinemas in November and follows a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who are secretly living on Earth.

The actress stars alongside Richard Madden, Kit Harington and Don Lee, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Lauren Ridloff.

Angelina's daughter Zahara borrowed her 2014 Oscars dress

Speaking to Elle about the important bond she and her female co-stars developed on the set of the Marvel movie, Angelina revealed: "A lot of times as an actress, you're that individual strong woman, or you have one sister; you don't often have this family where you really get to know women and see all the different strengths."

She continued: "Gemma's grace and elegance and the way she walks through the world. Salma's motherhood and power, and Lauren's connection and intelligence. Everybody came as themselves. Maybe there's something to that, that the characters weren't as far off [from ourselves]. I think there's a secret that we don't know that our director knows because if you look at her films, she casts a lot of real people as their roles and it shapes her films."