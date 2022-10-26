Reese Witherspoon shockingly reveals the one movie she wanted to quit Fans can't believe it

With a career as long as hers, it is no surprise Reese Witherspoon has a lot of stories to tell from her time in the entertainment business, as both an actress and producer. The star has gone far beyond acting, in large part thanks to her media company, Hello Sunshine, Hello Sunshine, and she has faced ups and downs on both sides of the camera.

Now, during a recent conversation on Adam Grant's podcast, ReThinking, she is dishing out some of those stories, many of which have taken fans by total surprise.

"Everyday I wanted to quit," Reese shockingly said in a teaser shared on her Instagram, and fans were shocked to learn of what movie she was speaking about.

She further added: "Oh I tried every way, I called my lawyer, I was like, 'Get me out of this,' I told the director I can't do it anymore."

"Are you serious?" Adam asked, adding to the shock when he clarified: "Wait, this is the role you won the Oscar for, you wanted to quit?"

The movie was of course 2005's Walk the Line, named after Johnny Cash's hit 1956 song of the same name, in which Reese stars as the famous singer's wife, June Carter, next to Joaquin Phoenix, who played Johnny.

Reese was as candid as it gets

Reese's transparency during the interview didn't stop there, and she was even more candid about the challenges she faced as a woman in Hollywood and why it motivated her to take control of the stories that were being told.

Though she insisted she loves having her own stake in the movies being made, she also revealed: "I actually cringe sometimes when people call me the boss," adding that: "Because I really defer leadership to more of a group leader mentality."

Her Oscar for Walk the Line, when she was 30, was her first Academy Award

Still, further speaking of her decision to take matters into her own hands when it came to films she starred in and the stories being told, she said: "I had spent years thinking, 'Why are these roles so flat,' and why are there so many parts where I'm offered [to be] the girlfriend or the wife but I don't have my own storyline, basically."

Reese was immediately praised by fans and celebrities alike, with Kelly Rowland writing: "You are so damn dope, woman!!," as others wrote: "Wisdom from the best!" as well as: "Thank you for being vulnerable. It is incredibly powerful to see role models and industry leaders express their human insecurities."

