Harry Redknapp reveals he 'choked' up when son Jamie and Louise Redknapp announced split The couple officially divorced in December 2017

Harry Redknapp has recalled the moment his son Jamie Redknapp and daughter-in-law Louise split. The retired football manager spoke of his shock, saying it came "out of the blue". "I was choked. Absolutely," Harry said on Piers Morgan's Life Stories. "I just never ever, ever could see that happening. I thought they were getting married forever. They were such a lovely couple together."

Harry, 72, added: "It came completely as a shock, out of the blue. They were not a showbiz marriage if you like. Lou just did not want to be anywhere without Jamie. They were very, very down to earth, the pair of them. It was a shock when it happened. Very sad."

Harry admitted: "I thought they were getting married forever"

Despite Louise saying she felt like a "Stepford wife" during her 19-year marriage to Jamie, Harry commented: "Lou was happiest when she was with the kids, Jamie, the kids and the dogs. That was their life really. Walking the dogs, going with the kids everywhere. It's difficult. No-one knows what goes on behind closed doors do they in life? So you don't know. It is sad."

MORE: Katherine Jenkins' never-before-seen wedding photo is breathtaking

Louise, 44, and Jamie, 45, tied the knot in Bermuda in June 1998. Their marriage hit the rocks in 2017 and after months of break-up rumours, Louise confirmed they had separated in September. They were officially granted a divorce in December 2017.

Louise and Jamie were married for 19 years

MORE: The Queen and Prince Philip's former home goes on sale for £5m

The former Strictly star, who relaunched her pop career following her split, recently explained why she hasn't reverted back to her maiden name. The mum of Charley and Beau told The Guardian: "Ummm no. It's such a mum thing, but the thought of not having the same name as my kids, I could cry thinking about it. But maybe if Jamie gets married I'd have to change it… I don't know how that works."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.