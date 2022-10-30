Seal gets fans thinking with deeply reflective message in rare post The award-winning singer shares four children with ex-wife Heidi Klum

Seal is deeply private when it comes to his personal life but of late he has been more active on social media - much to the delight of his fans.

MORE: Heidi Klum's daughter Leni enjoys day out with dad Seal after heartbreaking family change

Most recently, the award-winning singer shared a reflective message with his followers on Instagram, that left many of them stopping to think.

Alongside a picture of him sitting down with his hands resting on his head, he wrote: "We cannot change anything if we cannot change our thinking."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Heidi Klum and Seal's daughters Leni and Lou make rare appearance in footage

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Well said Seal," while another wrote: "Change your mind, change your life." A third added: "My sentiments exactly!"

MORE: Heidi Klum's oldest son is so grown up as he prepares for bittersweet milestone

MORE: Heidi Klum goes braless under daring see-through top that needs to be seen

Seal is an incredibly talented musician and recently announced that he would be releasing a deluxe edition of his debut album following its 30th anniversary in November.

The star has been sharing teaser posts on social media in the leadup to its release ever since. Away from work, the singer enjoys nothing more than spending time at home and with his children, who he co-parents with ex-wife Heidi Klum.

Seal shared a reflective message on social media that got fans thinking

The Crazy hitmaker is father to Leni, Henry, Johan and Lou. He recently was pictured with oldest daughter Leni, 18, at the US Opens in New York - which is where the model has moved to for college.

MORE: Heidi Klum rocks daring mini dress and thigh-high boots in stunning new appearance

MORE: Heidi Klum and daughter Leni twin in matching leather looks

The pair have a very strong bond, and Seal met Heidi when she was just two weeks pregnant with Leni. He went on to officially adopt Leni, whose biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore.

During a red carpet appearance with Leni in 2021 for the premiere of The Harder They Fall, Seal had the sweetest words to say about his daughter.

He told Entertainment Tonight of their close bond: "It's always been like this, from the day I met your mother. She [Heidi] was two weeks pregnant with this beautiful woman. We have always had this bond."

The musician shares four children with ex-wife Heidi Klum

Heidi, meanwhile, recently opened up Leni moving away from home and admitted that while she is thrilled about the 18-year-old's exciting new adventure, her "heart will be sad" without her daughter at home.

MORE: Heidi Klum displays baby bump in stunning embellished underwear

MORE: Heidi Klum reveals sadness as daughter Leni prepares for huge change

"I am [so proud]," Heidi told ET Online. "You know, she has her head screwed on right. Right now, college is on top of the list. It's not modeling and she's really excited for that next chapter in her life."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.