Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos may love going all out for Halloween, but they're not the only ones in the family who get into the spirit of the holiday.

Their son Michael Consuelos is just as much a fan of the spooky occasion, as evidenced by his latest series of photos shared to social media.

Instead of providing a glimpse at his costume for this year, he threw it back to a few costumes of the past, kicking things off with an image in a hardened skull mask and a matching eerie suit.

He then went further back into the archives for a more striking photograph alongside a friend, which featured him covered in blood on one side of his face and wearing a leopard-print shirt.

"Throwback to Halloweens (and Batman villains) of the past," he wrote, then adding to the continuity with a third picture of him dressed as the Joker, complete with white face paint, green hair, and a creepy smile.

His mom is getting into the mood ahead of Live with Kelly and Ryan's much-anticipated Halloween show, and counted down to the moment with a fun throwback of her own.

Michael flashed back to Halloweens of the past

The TV star delighted her social media followers with a flashback to when she and Ryan Seacrest were transformed into one another for the spooky season.

Live's Instagram feed featured a clip of the pair and the mom-of-three looked completely different.

Her blonde tresses had been replaced with a super short wig and she even had facial hair. Ryan, meanwhile, wore a bobbed wig and makeup and made for a hilarious version of his co-host.

Kelly and Ryan's transformations left their viewers in hysterics

Fans couldn't get over their appearances and said they were roaring with laughter at the costumes. One wrote: "My favorite of all time," while a second said: "You guys are the best," and a third added: "OMG too good. I didn't recognize them."

