Dr. Oz's unique marriage to wife revealed - everything you need to know

Dr. Oz's unique marriage to wife revealed

Dr. Oz is currently on the cusp of making history as the first Muslim American senator and his family are right behind him.

The popular TV doctor, is a proud father-of-four and a doting husband to his wife, Lisa. They have a wonderful life at their beautiful home and regularly gush about their relationship.

But there's something unusual about the couple's longtime marriage which you may not already know.

WATCH: Dr. Oz and wife Lisa's long-lasting marriage - all the details

Who is Dr. Oz's wife?

Lisa Oz is a celebrity in her own right. The stunning brunette is a radio personality, author and actress. She's been on The New York Times Best Seller list no fewer than six times and is an expert on well-being and relationships.

How did Dr. Oz meet his wife?

Dr. Oz - full name Dr. Mehmet Oz - weren't high school sweethearts or a couple who met in a bar. In fact, Mehmet has described their relationship as "sort of an arranged marriage".

The Dr. Oz Show star explained what he meant in an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle when he revealed their parents were friends and set them up.

Their first date was even with their mothers and fathers present.

Lisa didn't know who her future husband was at the time and told the outlet: "I thought he was the maître d. I was like, 'Wow, that waiter is so hot.'"

Dr. Oz has described their relationship as "sort of an arranged marriage"

How did Dr. Oz propose to Lisa?

Even his proposal was unique! The lovebirds were embroiled in an argument seven months into their romance and he told Yahoo Lifestyle that when she stormed off he realised he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.

"I chased her down the street, picked up a tab from an aluminum can that was on the ground, and presented it to her," he said of popping the question.

Fortunately, he upgraded significantly when it came to the real engagement ring.

They are more in love than ever

How long has Dr. Oz been married?

Mehmet and Lisa tied the knot in 1985 and have never looked back.

Not that marriage isn't hard work. Lisa told Shape magazine: "We fight a lot and there are times when we're bored with each other," but they always work out their differences.

They both also insist it's important to keep the flame alive in the bedroom.

Dr. Oz and Lisa have four children and several grandchildren

They've renewed their wedding vows more than once

One wedding wasn't enough for either of them, so Mehmet and Lisa have said 'I do,' over and over again.

"Every seven years you have to reinvent the relationship," he told Woman's Day in 2012 about why they renew their vows every seven years: "This is true not just for marriage, it's true for work and other friendships, but especially in a marriage."

He joked: "I've been married to three different women, and Lisa's been married to three different men."

That will be four now!

