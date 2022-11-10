David Muir has the sweetest reaction to his birthday tributes The ABC World News star is incredibly popular!

David Muir is a much-loved TV star and has a legion of fans who enjoy watching him on World News Tonight.

MORE: David Muir shows support for Kelly Ripa as she reflects on bittersweet family change

On top of that, he has a mass of famous friends too, and many of them paid tribute to him this week as he celebrated his 49th birthday.

Among them were Kelly Ripa, who shared a series of photos of David and her from over the years, including some sweet snapshots featuring the star's children.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and David Muir's friendship is goals

David was clearly touched with the tribute, and responded: "Oh my goodness. I want to be in any of those places again. Love you @kellyripa and that beautiful Consuelos clan."

MORE: David Muir provides glimpse at life in $7million lakeside home

MORE: David Muir causes a stir with natural curly hair in heartwarming photo

Kelly and David have been friends for years and the Live co-host even gave David a special mention in her recently-published book, Live Wire, where she called him the "backbone and moral compass I need sometimes".

David's ABC colleague, Deborah Roberts - who is married to Today's Al Roker - also had some kind words about him to share on his birthday.

David Muir sent a sweet and heartfelt message to Kelly Ripa on his birthday

Alongside a throwback photo of them reporting from Buckingham Palace, Deborah wrote: "Happy birthday to my friend and colleague @davidmuirabc Hope you have a 'royally' good day."

MORE: David Muir praises 'pretty' best friend Kelly Ripa as she shares new pictures

MORE: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola is left baffled during their reunion in London

David was quick to write back and his message didn't disappoint. "Love you to the moon Deb x," he said, and Deborah then responded with hearts and star emojis.

David has been hosting World News Tonight since September 2014 and has a legion of loyal fans.

Kelly Ripa and David Muir are great friends

The journalist's career highlights have been aplenty too. He knew he wanted to work in the news industry from an early age, which was only encouraged by his close-knit family.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola steals the show in spooky Halloween costume

MORE: Kelly Ripa completely transforms $27M townhouse - see inside

David was born in Syracuse, New York, to his father and mother, Pat Mills, who divorced when he was young, but continued to co-parent amicably.

Chatting to Syracuse.com about his upbringing, the journalist said that he remembered his mother and father driving him to the television studios where he was interning. "One of the images I won’t forget is my mother and my father driving me there on summer vacation or school breaks," he said.

The pair have been friends for years

"When most kids go off to do other things, I remember just begging them to take me to that TV station. I'm sure they dreaded it. Between the two of them, they had to get me there. To this day, I'm grateful they would drive me to 980 James St."

MORE: Kelly Ripa's real reason for time off Live revealed - and it involves her family

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son lives a very different life to his famous parents

When he isn't working, David enjoys nothing more than spending time relaxing at home in New York City with his beloved pet dog Axel.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.