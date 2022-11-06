Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola reunites with famous parents after moving far away from home The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is a doting mom-of-three

Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola is notoriously private and rarely makes appearances on social media.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola steals the show in spooky Halloween costume

However, over the weekend, the 21-year-old featured in several posts on her famous mom's Instagram Stories, much to the delight of fans.

Lola was pictured reading Kelly's new book, Live Wire, having finally got her hands on a copy of the much-anticipated read while reuniting with her parents in London - which she appears to have moved to for her year abroad.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love story

In one photo, Lola looked rather shocked as she flicked through the pages of the book, with Kelly accompanying the snapshot with the caption: "Juicy". Another photo showed Kelly embracing her only daughter in a London hotel, alongside the caption: "Missed my girl more than words can describe."

MORE: Kelly Ripa completely transforms $27M townhouse - see inside

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son lives a very different life to his famous parents

The former All My Children star previously opened up about Lola's reaction to some of the stories she had referenced in her book.

She explained in a recent interview with Daily Mail that Lola had been surprised after reading a preview of Live Wire, which saw Kelly discuss her career on Live.

Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola reunited with her mom and dad in London

In her book, she has detailed drama that occurred during the early years of her working on the show, and her daughter was surprised to find out why her mom didn't just quit.

MORE: Kelly Ripa shows off incredible physique in head-turning mini dress

MORE: Kelly Ripa's real reason for time off Live revealed - and it involves her family

She said of Lola's response: "My daughter really said 'Why? Why didn't you quit?' And I said to her, 'Because we don't quit when things get tough. [Most] people don't have the option to quit when things get tough and that's not how I was raised."

She continued: "That's not how I'm raising you. We don't quit just because things are hard, because things don't feel good.'"

Lola is Kelly and Mark Consuelos' only daughter

The doting mom added: "That's what work is. That's why they don't call it vacation. I don't say I'm going to my vacation. I say I'm going to my job."

MORE: Kelly Ripa's filtered photo receives mass reaction from famous followers

MORE: David Muir gushes over Kelly Ripa's children in revealing new interview

Kelly opens up about everything from her career to her family life in her book, and has received rave reviews from fans and famous faces since its release in September.

The star has certainly passed down her work ethic to her children too. Kelly shares Lola, along with sons Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 19, with husband Mark Consuelos.

Kelly and Mark became empty nesters last year

Michael is an aspiring actor, Lola is a talented singer, and Joaquin is a student at the University of Michigan, as well as a keen wrestler.

MORE: Kelly Ripa looks incredible in vibrant orange bikini in epic family photo

MORE: David Muir's confession about his appearance will leave you doing a double-take

During her chat with Daily Mail, the doting mother said of her children's upbringing: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless."

The star added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.