Simone Biles Her openness about her own experiences will continue to inspire women

Brave-hearted Simone Biles is continuing to make a difference by speaking about her mental health. Withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympic Games last year shocked the world.

But being kind to yourself is important and in speaking about her own experiences this year, the gymnast is showing this in the best possible way.

The sports star's openness about her own experiences will continue to inspire women everywhere to be fierce and strong enough to speak up when they need help.

Mind charity celebrates Simone’s incredible bravery. Hayley Jarvis, Head of Sport for Mind, told HELLO!: "We all have mental health to look after, even world-famous athletes. We applaud Simone Biles' incredible bravery for shining a spotlight on the importance of prioritising your mental wellbeing.

"The power of athletes like Simone speaking out can be a real force for change in how we all think and act about mental health problems.

"Mind’s research shows that when high-profile people, including sportspeople, speak publicly about their own mental health, as many as one in four people say they are then inspired to seek help for themselves.

"We hope Simone’s openness encourages anyone struggling with their mental health to get the support they need.”

