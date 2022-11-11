The Duchess of Sussex Female empowerment is at the heart of everything she does

The Duchess of Sussex is a voice for women everywhere. Her kindness is in taking action to help others, with female empowerment being at the heart of everything she does,

One passion of hers is working to ensure all women have financial independence and access to paid leave.

Another is lending support for women wherever they are in the world. In October, Meghan stood in solidarity with Iranian-American members of the Archewell team. She wore a T-shirt in honour of the brave women of Iran, featuring the rallying cry used by Iranian women advocating for basic human rights: "Woman. Life. Freedom". She spoke about the incredible courage seen every day from the women on the ground there.

Among the kind and compassionate things she has done this year, Meghan has also helped support the missions of leading organisations working to advance gender equity to mark Women’s History Month.

One of the ways she supports female empowerment is through her role as patron to UK-based charity Smart Works which gives women the confidence they need to secure employment.

On top of her boundless charity work, Meghan has also fronted her own Netflix podcast Archetypes where she has interviewed some of the most successful and influential women in the world - including Serena Williams and Paris Hilton.

Their insightful discussions explore trying to deconstruct the labels - such as “diva” - that can hold women back in the modern world. Meghan is always looking at what she can do to make a difference for women.

Jessica Yellin, Political Journalist and Founder of News Not Noise, told HELLO!: "One thing that stands out for me about Meghan is that her kindness is action-oriented. Whether she is lending her time to mentorship, investing in women-owned businesses or raising her voice for women’s rights, she looks to answer the question: what can we do about it?

"I had the pleasure of meeting her earlier this year for an important conversation with the legendary Gloria Steinem about women’s rights in the United States, and have been impressed by her candor, vulnerability and resolve to improve the lives of women across the globe. She is so deserving of this recognition."

Behind the scenes, the duchess has given great encouragement to other women to help lift them up. In those personal moments, Meghan’s inspiring words have driven those women to strive for success.

Hannah Mendoza, Co-Founder and CEO, Clevr Blends, told HELLO!: "Meghan has the unique ability to constantly remind me of my potential, using strength and softness in equal measure.

"As a first-time female entrepreneur, when she told me, with unwavering confidence, ‘I believe in you, and I believe in what you’re building’, it became something I could reach for when, in moments, the hill feels too big to climb."

Photograph: Misan Harriman

See the full Kind List here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.