Gayle King's relationship with Meghan Markle - all we know The CBS Mornings star has been there for them

While press outlets and journalists around the world have flocked to the United Kingdom for the funeral proceedings for the late Queen Elizabeth II, for Meghan Markle, it was the opportunity to spot a familiar face.

MORE: How Prince Harry's children Archie and Lilibet are spending autumn in California

CBS Mornings host and her friend, Gayle King, also made her way to London to cover the historic tragedy and provided some insight into their time there.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Gayle King reveals Prince Harry has spoken to Charles and William

Speaking with Extra, Gayle shared that the united royal family definitely put on a strong front despite their differences and "it was good to see Harry standing with his family."

The journalist has been a good friend to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, having been introduced to them by her close companion Oprah Winfrey.

MORE: Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave the UK to return to children after Queen's funeral

She reportedly was also a part of the lavish baby shower that had been thrown for Meghan by Serena Williams and Amal Clooney.

After Harry and Meghan's viral interview with Oprah back in 2021, Gayle even talked on her show about supporting the couple after.

Oprah introduced the royal couple to Gayle

On her SiriusXM show ​​Gayle King in the House, she revealed that she had called them after the interview aired and shared some insight into their thinking.

In particular, she brought up the point that they were mindful of the condition of Prince Philip at the time and their plan to postpone the airing of the interview if something were to happen.

MORE: Gayle King endearingly credits Robin Roberts for entertaining her during her Covid journey

MORE: Gayle King & Katy Perry pose in figure-hugging outfits – and look stunning

"If something, God forbid, had happened to him, the interview would not have run at this particular time," she'd said. "But the interview was done and was scheduled before he went into the hospital. But a lot of people have raised that point."

On a red carpet interview with ET as well, Gayle gushed about her friend and the way she'd been treated by the media before she gave birth to Archie.

The CBS Mornings host has supported the two since they moved to California

"She is sweet, she is loving, she is kind, she is extremely generous with her time and her spirit. And I wish we'd heard more about that," she said. "She is doing okay, she's doing alright."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.