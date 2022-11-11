The Duchess of Sussex recognises Kate Stephens

The Duchess of Sussex knows the importance of women uplifting other women.

As a proud feminist, she spends much of her time doing exactly that herself, with the patronages and charitable work she is constantly engaged in, advocating for women and doing all she can to make the world more equal for all women, regardless of background.

But when it came to celebrating kindness with HELLO! for International Kindness Day, she was very eager to shine a bit of the spotlight that follows her wherever she goes, on another woman, equally committed to giving her all in the pursuit of equal opportunity and possibility.

The person on Meghan's mind is Kate Stephens, CEO of Smart Works.

Kate leads the charity’s kind mission to allow any woman in need to find her way, and helps give women everywhere the confidence they require to secure employment.

The Duchess, who has been a patron of the charity since 2019, was eager to highlight the great work Kate has been doing to help other women and how important this display of kindness is.

Meghan told HELLO!: "One form of kindness that is particularly meaningful is when women uplift and support other women.

"Kate Stephens, CEO of Smart Works, does this day in and day out, working with her team to help thousands of women across the UK by providing them with the tools they need to feel empowered and prepared for the workforce.

"The ability to walk into a room feeling your best should be a right, not a luxury. Under Kate’s inspiring leadership the Smart Works team provides meaningful coaching, community, and work attire – equipping women in need with the resources and confidence to make a lasting change in their lives.

"Kate consistently leads by example, proving that when we invest in women, we invest in our collective future. It has been an incredible privilege to be patron of this extraordinary organisation, led by Kate, and to witness this beautiful display of kindness in action."

