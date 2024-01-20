Lorraine Kelly dazzles followers in daring swimsuit video

We only have one word to describe Lorraine Kelly and that is unstoppable! The ITV star looked unbelievable on Friday when she was captured running into the sea wearing the most fabulous swimsuit.

Slipping her brown tresses back into a bun, she made for the water giving fans a full glimpse of her deep green spaghetti-strap swimsuit, and she looked incredible. The unexpected moment was even more impressive due to the currently freezing temperatures across Great Britain especially in Scotland, where the clip was filmed.

Lorraine Kelly looks sensational as she heads into the sea in forest-green swimsuit

Captioning the clip she penned: "BIG NEWS - watch until the end to see if I am brave enough to go in!! - my first novel THE ISLAND SWIMMER set in ORKNEY comes out on February 15th - Hope you like it. Pre order - details in my bio. Also dates for book tour.

"Ticket costs offset when you buy a book. So looking forward to meeting you all @orionbooks @waterstones #orkney #swimming #wildswimming #bracing #energising #reading #books #love #happy #happyplace."

The presenter has written her debut novel

Despite the cold, Lorraine was beaming as she ran towards the waves after telling fans all about her exciting debut book, The Island Swimmer.

Friends and fans went wild in the comments section. "Well done, looking forward to seeing you on 10th feb, could go for a dook then if tides are good !! I’ll join you xx.

A second added: "Blimey Lorraine bit cold for that [laughing face emoji]." A third replied writing: "Yeah that’s the way to do it, good on you, I love a bit of open water, and the colder the better." Meanwhile, a fourth added: "Oh my god how far did you have to walk in brave (or slightly barking) lady [applpause emojis]."

The Island Swimmer follows Evie, who, according to the official summary of the book, returns home to Orkney after her father falls "desperately ill."

"When Evie's father falls desperately ill, she finally returns to the family home on Orkney and the wild landscape she left as a teenager, swearing never to return. Not everyone is happy at her arrival, particularly her estranged sister Liv, their relationship broken after a childhood trauma.