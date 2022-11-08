Phil Foden's devastating injury that forced him to miss crucial game

Ahead of the World Cup, Manchester City footballer Phil Foden reflected on the upsetting injury that ruled him out of playing in the historic Euros 2022 final.

Speaking in the Winter 2022 issue of Esquire UK, Phil gave insight into the mishap, explaining: "[I was] just walking in from training and someone's passed me a ball and I've decided to do a stupid touch and gone over on my foot.

"I felt a crack in the top of my foot and I couldn't walk. I knew straight away. The full world was watching, talking about the final, and here's me got injured just before probably the biggest game of my life."

Phil was unable to play and was understandably devastated. Speaking of his love of football, the player said: "Once I step on the pitch, everything else just goes away. Whatever is going on in my life, it disappears."

On his total devotion to the sport, the England team member said: "There's so much going on out there for a young footballer like myself. The hardest thing is being in bed early and ready to train the next day when there's all these distractions around. I think that’s where the dedication comes in.’

Phil Foden plays for Man City

"I think some players struggle with [all the distractions], but not me. I just love football. Nothing can ever get in the way. When I wake up, I can't wait to get to training. I don't think that'll ever change.

The World Cup starts on 20 November, with England's first game taking place against Iran on Monday 21 November.

Phil Foden is on the cover off Esquire's Winter 2022 issue

We're wishing Phil and the rest of the England team all the luck in the world – fingers crossed for no injuries!

The Winter 2022 issue of Esquire UK is on sale from 10 November.

