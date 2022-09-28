See the gorgeous women that make up David Muir's support system The star has a great 'squad'

Though David Muir rarely gives glimpses of his personal life, when it comes to the women that have always supported him, he will never hesitate to give them a shout-out.

The star grew up surrounded by women, and even as he got older, he still relies heavily on the women in his family, and he wouldn't have it any other way!

Due to his blended family – he has an older sister, Rebecca Muir, and two younger step-siblings from his father's second marriage – David is an uncle to a whole host of nieces and nephews, who he calls his "squad."

In a rare family post, he once revealed that he has no problem with being "outnumbered" by women, especially when they include his sister, mom, nieces, and friends such as Kelly Ripa and Amy Robach.

Taking to Instagram to pay tribute to the women in his life, he joked he has no issue with the unbalanced men to women ratio in his life.

He said: "I have been outnumbered since childhood. Mom, sister, nieces. The way it should be," sharing an adorable photo of him alongside the gorgeous ladies in his family in honor of International Women's Day.

Being outnumbered looks good on David

The heartfelt snapshot sees David looking his usual casual cool, wearing a black t-shirt and army green jeans, reaching over his hand to tease one of his family members.

Also in the family portrait are his young nieces, who are endearingly looking on to the two eldest in the bunch as they participate in typical familial banter.

David also relies on his friendships with Kelly and Amy

The news host's personal life is regularly the source of conversation amongst his fans, as the World News Tonight anchor is notoriously private, and fans quickly gushed about the glimpse into his personal life.

They wrote: "I love this pic!" and: "All those women make a good man!!" as well as: "That's why you are such a good guy. They kept you in line!" plus another fan added: "They all look so much like you!"

