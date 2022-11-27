Peter Andre shared surprise gesture from wife Emily in heartwarming home photos The singer took to social media

Peter Andre was elated on Saturday when he came home to see that his doting wife Emily had surprised him by putting up the Christmas decorations in their gorgeous home - and they are spectacular!

Taking to his Instagram account, the Mysterious Girl singer, 49, shared a selection of videos documenting the doctor's hard work. The stunning decorations included two large, dressed, Christmas trees as well as immaculate garlands placed over the fireplace and on both banisters on their lavish staircase, all complete with endless fairy lights.

In the clip, the Grease the Musical star couldn't contain his joy and could be heard saying: "Coming home to this is amazing, Ems, you have smashed it, you have hun!"

Under one of the trees were a selection of perfectly wrapped Christmas presents, in classic brown wrapping paper and finished with bright red bows.

The decorations are incredible

The trees were decorated with a picture-perfect array of glittering baubles all of which matched each other. The first tree saw the decorations feature festive shades of rose gold and champagne. There were also dazzling snowflakes perched on a number of branches to add a bit of sparkle.

On the larger tree, Emily opted for more silver and blue tones but kept the occasional glittering snowflake to match. She also placed two huge light-up presents underneath.

Peter was so surprised

On the garland over the fireplace, the author kept the same silvery tones and one standout bauble on the greenery featured little pearls placed all over it - so beautiful!

Captioning the post, Peter penned: "What a lovely thing to come back home to. Thanks @dr_emily_official for doing this. SWIPE TO SEE @officialprincess_andre @officialjunior_andre #amelia #theo #christmas #family #home."

Emily did a great job

Fans were delighted with the Christmassy update and so impressed by Emily's work. One fan commented: "Looks fantastic - well done Emily!!"

A second penned: "It looks absolutely beautiful," alongside a string of festive emojis. A third added: "Looks truly amazing. Well done Emily, what a lovely surprise for you to come back to. Xx."

