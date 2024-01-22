Melanie Griffith's lookalike mom Tippi Hedren turns 94 and she looks unbelievable

Melanie Griffith's famous mom, Tippi Hedren, celebrated her 94th birthday over the weekend and it looks like she did it in style.

The Working Girl actress, 66, paid tribute with an Instagram post and shared photos from Tippi's big day.

In the images, the Marnie star looked glamorous with her nails perfectly manicured and her hair worn in a neat bob.

She wore a delicate selection of necklaces and rocked pink lipstick as she posed for a close up before having some fun with a pair of glittery 'Cake Time' glasses.

Tippi showed off her silly side as she scooped up a fork full of birthday cake and pouted for the camera. "Yesterday Mom aka MorMor turned 94," Melanie captioned the post. "Always up for a party! Happy Birthday Mama Tippi."

Fans wished her happy birthday too and sent kind messages saying how happy and healthy she looked.

Tippi was grateful to celebrate with her family by her side and she opened up about her plans to People ahead of her birthday. She told the outlet: "It may not be exciting to the rest of the world, but as a mother and grandmother, it's the perfect way to celebrate."

© Central Press Tippi brought up Melanie around lions

Melanie had a unique upbringing as Tippi raised her around animals including tigers, elephants and lions before founding the Roar Foundation which supports the California-based Shambala Preserve for endangered exotic big cats.

"It was a crazy, beautiful, and dangerous time," Melanie revealed in a 2020 Instagram post that featured a throwback photo of herself with her mom and lions.

© Getty Images Tippi overlooking her animal reserve with a full grown male lion

"The cats now live in the beautiful sanctuary my Mom has for them. People can not go in their compounds. You cannot physically touch them.

But they are magnificent to behold," she added.She has said that "being around all kinds of animals, greatly enhanced my life," and Tippi's granddaughter, Dakota Johnson, has also spoken about Tippi's love of big cats.

"She has 13 or 14," she revealed on The Graham Norton Show. "There used to be like 60 cats, and now there’s just a couple."

Melanie with mother Tippi, daughter, Dakota Johnson, and ex-husband Don Johnson

Dakota also addressed how Tippi used to live with some of the wild animals."By the time I was born they were all in huge compounds and it was a lot safer," she added. "It wasn’t as totally psycho as it was when they first started."

The living situation was documented in Life in 1971 when photos showed Tippi's lion, Neal, hanging out poolside with her and mingling with the family.

"It is what it is," Dakota said when the TV host showed her some of the photos, before confirming that her mother "didn't lose a leg" and everything worked out just fine.

