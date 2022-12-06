Ashton Kutcher wipes away tears as he recalls brother's near-death experience The star opened up

Ashton Kutcher has shared an emotional insight into his twin brother Michael's traumatic near-death experience.

MORE: Ashton Kutcher gushes over wife Mila Kunis in rare home video

In a joint interview with Dr. David Agus, the siblings discussed Michael's cerebral palsy condition and subsequent heart transplant.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher share emotional video

Touching on his brother's near-death experience, Ashton revealed: "My dad comes, picks me up, and it's like, we're going to go see your brother and I'm like… everything is not okay. And he flatlines in the room."

MORE: All we know about A-list couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's relationship and marriage

MORE: Ashton Kutcher reveals the unexpected way he first told Mila Kunis he loved her

The actor went on to say: "I know that noise because now I've been visiting occasionally and watching the thing go and it flatlines out. And they're like, 'You've got to [go],' and they're grabbing me, and they take me out and I'm like, 'what the hell is going [on]?'"

The brothers appeared in their first joint interview with Dr. David Agus

In the moving clip, Ashton could be seen wiping away tears as his brother raced to comfort him.

Elsewhere in the interview, the That 70's Show star reflected on his own personal health battle with vasculitis – a rare autoimmune disease affecting the blood vessels.

"I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," he revealed in the trailer.

The actor welled up with emotion

Ashton continued: "When you have this face to face with death you instantly lock into what are you doing with today."

This isn't the first time the 44-year-old has lifted the lid on his health struggle. Appearing on Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, the No Strings Attached actor explained how he's "lucky to be alive".

Ashton and Mila tied the knot in 2015

"I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium," he explained.

Reflecting on his scary ordeal, Ashton went on to say: "You don't really appreciate it, until it's gone… Until you go, ‘I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to see again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to hear again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to walk again.'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here