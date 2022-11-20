Al Roker's daughter Leilia's heartfelt message exchange with family as she marks her birthday The Today star is a doting dad-of-three

Al Roker's family have been facing a difficult few days as the beloved Today star was hospitalized after a blood clot in his leg traveled to his lungs.

TRENDING STORY: Al Roker attempts to conquer stress in new segment on Today

Thankfully, the NBC star is slowly on the mend, but that hasn't stopped it being a worrying time for his loved ones.

During his time in hospital, his daughter Leila turned 24, and Al's wife, Deborah Roberts, took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to her on her special day.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Al Roker's rise to fame - from his early career to Today fame

Alongside several photos of Leila from over the years, Deborah wrote: "Thursday thankfulness. On this day, 24 years ago, I learned what it is to have your heart expand and dance to a new tune of joy.

TRENDING STORY: Dylan Dreyer steps away from Today for much-anticipated reason

MORE: Al Roker's latest job will leave you in awe - and it's for a good cause

"Leila entered the world and opened up a whole new world for us. Happy birthday dear daughter. We celebrate you and all your gifts of kindness, loyalty and love. May this day bring you all the magic and beauty that you offer to us all."

Leila was one of the first to reply to her mom's sweet post, writing: "Love you soooo much."

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts shared a lovely tribute to their daughter Leila on her birthday

Deborah responded with a string of red love heart emojis. Leila is Al and Deborah's oldest child, and the couple are also parents to 19-year-old son Nick.

MORE: Today Show surprises with live wedding ceremony on program

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager looks unrecognizable with super long hair transformation

Al shares oldest child Courtney, 35, with ex-wife Alice Bell. On Friday, Al took to Instagram to explain his absence on Today, following many messages from loyal fans who were wanting to know where he was.

Al and Deborah's daughter shared a heartfelt message exchange with her mom in response

Alongside a photo of some flowers in his dressing room, Al wrote: "So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been.

MORE: Hoda Kotb hosts Today alone as she delivers heartbreaking news

MORE: Savannah Guthrie reveals real reason she was absent from Today in new photo at home

Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. "After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone."

The Today star with wife Deborah and their children Leila and Nick

Al's co-stars Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were among the first to send prayers to their colleague, with Savannah responding: "You're the strongest person we know. We miss you and will see you soon!!"

MORE: Today's Jenna Bush Hager shocks with confession about dad George W. Bush and her childhood - details

MORE: Today's Hoda Kotb's difficult career goodbye revealed

Hoda added: "Al Roker-- hurry back to us... counting the days xoxoxo," and Jenna Bush Hager said: "Love you Al! Hurry home. You are missed and loved beyond measure!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.