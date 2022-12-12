J.B. Gill supports HELLO!'s Christmas Appeal - 'Christmas is all about giving' The JLS star revealed he was 'proud' to be helping others alongside his children

Joined by his two adorable little helpers, JB Gill was only too happy to have a sort through of his closets to lend a helping hand to HELLO!'s Christmas Appeal last week.

Singing the praises of our call for pre-loved donations to baby bank network Little Village, the JLS star, who is father to Ace, eight, and Chiara, four, tells HELLO!: "Christmas is all about giving. Many of us up and down the country will be giving lots of gifts to all our family and friends but imagine how it would feel to not be able to give at this special time of year."

J.B Gill posing alongside his children, Ace and Chiara

"As a child I used to fill shoe boxes with my brother of toys we no longer wanted but were still in (relatively!) good condition," adds JB. "I'm proud to be able to include my children in this fantastic initiative by Hello! to help others have an absolutely fantastic Christmas as well."

JB is the latest celebrity to lend their support by generously donating pre-loved items to Little Village, which expects to help more than 7,000 families this year – its busiest yet – in the midst of the cost-of-living crisis.

How can you help?

You can make a difference by donating much needed funds, donating excellent quality, pre-loved children's clothing and equipment – especially bigger items like buggies, cots and Moses baskets, or signing up to volunteer. Find out how, here.

You can POST items to: Little Village Hounslow (formerly Debenhams), 1st Floor, Unit 27, Treaty Shopping Centre, High Street, TW3 1ES.

If you’re outside London, you can find a map of baby banks across the country at: littlevillagehq.org/uk-baby-banks

Need help?

Find out more about how to get referred to Little Village here: littlevillagehq.org/get-help/