Kelly Ripa dazzles in stunning Christmas ensemble - and you won't believe what her husband Mark had to say

Kelly Ripa looked sensational on Monday as she posed up a storm in the most perfect Christmas ensemble - and her husband Mark was completely dazzled.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Riverdale actor, 51, could not get enough of his beautiful wife who attended CNN's heroes awards and he was quick to share a stunning selfie of his beloved posing up storm ahead of her evening.

Captioning the photo, he penned: "@kellyripa, @andersoncooper TONIGHT @cnnheroes," as well as adding a GIF of countless red love hearts on the stunning selfie.

In the image, Kelly is dressed to the nines in a glamorous velvet ensemble that features three bedazzling silver bows on the front. The look was completed with a stunning face of camera-ready makeup consisting of lashings of mascara, brushes of rosy blusher and ultra-elegant pink lipstick.

Kelly looked so beautiful

The star wore her beautiful blonde tresses down in natural waves for the special evening, perfectly complementing her Christmassy look.

The husband-and-wife duo who have been married for 26 years are no strangers to a public display of affection, even when it comes down to the morning TV show host's new book, which has a cheeky alternative cover featuring her beau.

The additional cover features Mark looking up Kelly's long pink silk maxi skirt as she poses Marylin Monroe style.

Michael had the most hilarious reaction to the cover

The most recent time Kelly shared the cover on Instagram, it caught the attention of the pair's son Michael - and it's fair to say he was less than impressed!

Replying to the image the 25-year-old joked with his mom about it by sending her a throwing-up emoji.

Kelly, ever the witty parent, responded by posting the conversation on her own Instagram Stories with the words "You're welcome!" and a link to the book.

The husband-and-wife duo also share their daughter Lola, 21, and son Joaquin 19.

