David Muir provides peek at time spent at home ahead of the holidays The World News Tonight anchor certainly has a relaxing go at it

David Muir is certainly getting into the holiday spirit, and by the looks of his social media, so is his family, based on his latest photograph.

The ABC News anchor took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of his closest family member, his dog Axel, soaking up some winter light.

VIDEO: David Muir's glimpse into his lavish home

The beloved pooch stood atop a rock above the water that made light ripples around him as New York experienced one of its first snow falls of the season.

David added some festive cheer to the picture, topping it off with Frank Sinatra's White Christmas as Axel stared off into the distance.

All this allowed the World News Tonight anchor's fans to see how he was relaxing ahead of the holidays, which could see him take a break from regular hosting duties to spend time with family and friends.

David recently also posted a rare personal photograph of himself while out shopping to decorate his home in time for Christmas.

Axel is feeling the holidays too

He held aloft a pair of big bushy wreaths while at a Christmas tree farm, dressed smartly in a brown jacket with a white tee and jeans, a much more casual look than what we're used to seeing him in.

David was getting into the holiday mood quite soon after Thanksgiving, as he even captioned his photograph with: "Alright, let's bring some cheer."

His ABC colleagues got in on the fun too, with Gio Benitez sharing several Christmas Tree emojis and Elizabeth Vargas commenting: "Love it. Bring one to my place." Will Ganss even joked: "Okay Spruce Willis."

Many fans could quite easily relate as one commented: "Who's starting to decorate their Home with Christmas decorations yet ? I am."

David is getting his Christmas prep done early

Another added: "You succeeded! Very merry and bright!" while a third wrote: "Xmas Cheer when you are not working so many hours!!!"

