Amy Robach's personal struggle with Andrew Shue concerning family life was very relatable The GMA3 star has been off-air since Monday December 5

Amy Robach has been married to actor Andrew Shue since 2010, but currently the status of their relationship is unknown following the GMA star's affair with co-star T.J. Holmes.

Amy and Andrew raised their five children from their previous marriages together, and even wrote a book, Better Together, about their experiences as a blended family last year.

Amy is mom to daughters Ava and Annie, while Andrew is dad to sons Nathaniel, Aiden and Wyatt.

Last year when they were promoting Better Together, Amy opened up about the struggle she faced in the early days of blending their family together - and it was incredibly relatable.

In an interview on Ashley Bellman's The Middle, Amy got candid about being a stepmom.

She said: "That was a tough road for me as we both came from being single parents for a while and then suddenly then having to live with someone with a different parenting style to you.

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue got married in 2010 and have five children between them

"That is a recipe for struggle and for stress and surrender and growth are the only options if you want to stay together. It was not an easy immediate thing by any stretch of the imagination but I think slowly you start to learn how to truly compromise."

The mother-of-two continued: "Nobody gives you a handbook in being a mom and you definitely don't get a handbook in being a stepmom.

"And same with being a stepdad. It's something that people don't talk about and it's probably one of the hardest roles that I've taken on and I'm still learning how to be a better one.

Amy and Andrew have yet to talk out in public about their relationship

"It's not an easy situation but I would say my heart grew ten times the size it was. You really have to open your heart and open your mind, and your flexibility is imperative when it comes to dealing with a blended family."

While Amy and Andrew have yet to speak out in public about their current relationship status, the Melrose Place actor still has 'husband' under his bio on Twitter.

He has, however, deleted all photos of Amy on his Instagram account. Amy and T.J. have been off-air since Monday December 5, and there has yet to be any announcement on their return to GMA3.

