Kind Watch: Raheem Sterling delights reporter in the most touching way

Small acts of kindness can go a long way. We are recognising the stars from all walks of showbiz who have gone to great lengths to help others in our Kind Watch series, following on from our Kind List 2022 where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Duchess of York in celebrating kind individuals who aren't necessarily in the public eye...

Raheem Sterling

We couldn't get enough of the special moment England footballers Raheem Sterling and Kieran Trippier surprised news reporter Carrie Brown by joining a FaceTime with her and her parents who live in a care home and suffer with dementia.

Talking about the heartfelt gesture, Carrie said: "Raheem Sterling came to look in my screen to see who it was, and waved, and when he realised it was my mum and dad in a care home he got Kieran Trippier over and they waved and they engaged.

Andy Murray

We were delighted by the news that Andy Murray had won the ATP’s Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award for 2022 - especially after hearing he'd donated his prize money to support the crisis in Ukraine. The star, who is an ambassador for UNICEF has raised a whopping $630,000 for the appeal.

He said: "I'm in the fortunate position to try to make some sort of difference, so hopefully the money that’s been raised through Unicef can help some of the children who have been affected."

Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson was spreading Christmas cheer this week when she kindly donated two large toy soldier statues to Forget Me Not Child, an organisation supporting local children with life-shortening conditions and their families in West Yorkshire.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "A huge thank you to @sarahferguson15 for the wonderful festive gift we received earlier this week. The entrance to Russell House is looking magical - and just in time for welcoming children and families to our Christmas party this weekend!"