Amy Robach's husband's tribute to GMA star has been unearthed by fans The GMA3 co-anchor has been having an affair with co-star T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach's husband Andrew Shue has been getting a mass of supportive messages from fans over the last few weeks.

The Melrose Place star has been keeping a low profile since it emerged that Amy had been having an affair with her GMA3 co-star T.J. Holmes, and has since deleted all photos of her on his Instagram account.

However, fans noticed that the dad-of-three still has a tribute message dedicated to his estranged wife online.

The star had posted a selfie of himself back in 2020 during a run in New York City. In the caption, he had written: "Missing my running partner @ajrobach but feeling inspired by the incredible hopeful response from so many of you to the cause of @thepeopleorg - just getting started - more to come!"

Fans have been commenting on the post this week, with one writing: "You are a good person," while another wrote: "We love you!" A third added: "Sorry to hear the sad news about not being together anymore!"

Amy Robach's estranged husband Andrew Shue's tribute to the star was unearthed by fans

Neither Amy nor Andrew have spoken out in public about their relationship status. Last week, Amy and T.J. - who have both been off air on GMA3 since the beginning of December - were pictured out and about in New York City, in photos published by the Daily Mail.

ABC News President Kim Goodwin announced the company's decision to remove Amy and T.J. from their positions in an editorial call, and said it wasn't an easy decision to make.

Amy and Andrew used to run a lot of marathons together

Kim confirmed that the two hosts would be taken off air while they figure out the next stages. Amy and T.J.'s romance was made public when the Daily Mail posted photos of them on vacation together.

The pair made a brief return to GMA3 before being put on a longer hiatus. Amy has been with ABC News since 2012, and T.J. has been working with them since 2014.

Amy and T.J. Holmes have been having an affair

They have been co-stars together on GMA3 since 2020. Since the affair rumours broke, Amy has moved out of her home in New York, and was quizzed by Daily Mail while doing so.

Chatting to a reporter, the mother-of-two said: "It's been great. I've gotten a lot of support. And, you know, I appreciate everything, and I'm happy to be going to work."

