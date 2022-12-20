Ronnie Wood expresses sadness after heartbreaking loss of Rolling Stones friend Shirley Watts

Rolling Stones fans are mourning the loss of Shirley Watts, who was married to the late drummer Charlie Watts for nearly six decades.

Musician Ronnie Wood was among the many to pay tribute to his late bandmate's wife, writing on Instagram: "@sallywood1 and I are very sad to hear about the death of our friend Shirley Watts. We will miss you so much, but take comfort that you are reunited with your beloved Charlie.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with their daughter Seraphina, granddaughter Charlotte, and son-in-law Barry, much love to you all at this very sad time."

It was announced on Monday that Shirley passed away at the age of 82 following a short illness, 16 months after the Rolling Stones drummer lost his battle with cancer.

In a statement, the couple's family stated that Shirley was finally "reunited with her beloved Charlie". It read: "It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in-law Shirley Watts.

"Shirley died peacefully on Friday 16th December in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family. She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie."

Ronnie shared this sweet throwback of Shirley and Charlie Watts

Shirley and Charlie met in 1961 and were happily married for 57 years until the musician's death in 2021. They were parents to one daughter called Seraphina.

Charlie had been a member of the Rolling Stones since January 1963, when he joined Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Brian Jones in their up-and-coming group.

They became one of the bands who took rock 'n' roll to the next level in the 1960s and celebrated success with their classics such as (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction, Jumpin' Jack Flash, Get Off My Cloud and Sympathy for the Devil.

