Robin Roberts shares unearthed photograph with Celine Dion as she shows support amid health battle The ABC News star is in her corner

Robin Roberts was one of the many celebrities who showed their support for musical icon Celine Dion after she delivered some unfortunate news earlier on Thursday.

Celine revealed that she'd be canceling the rest of her shows in Europe due to ill health, and the Good Morning America star was sympathetic.

WATCH: Celine Dion shares heartbreaking message as she cancels shows due to health problems

She posted on her social media an unearthed photograph of herself at a Celine concert, posing with the singer, along with her partner Amber Laign and ABC News colleague and friend Deborah Roberts.

"So enjoyed seeing @celinedion in concert with my good friend @DebRoberts a few years ago…" she wrote alongside the photograph.

"Celine is such an incredible performer and person. She shared overnight that because of health reasons she'll be unable to continue her tour in Europe next year," she continued, providing more detail on the air.

Fans reached out with well wishes for the Canadian superstar as one wrote: "I pray she will be well soon," and another also said: "Praying for healing."

Robin shared a throwback photo from a Celine concert she'd attended

Celine revealed earlier that she would be unable to resume her tour in Europe in 2023 due to having been diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome, causing the "persistent muscle spasms" that has kept her away from the stage these past few months.

The singer went on to explain her diagnosis in a heartfelt, sad moment, and detailed the effects that her illness has had on her.

She also said: "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through…

The Canadian singer has had to cancel the remainder of her shows

"It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February," adding with a message that the summer 2023 shows were canceled and her tour dates would be rescheduled for 2024 instead.

