Loose Women's Saira Khan supports HELLO!'s Christmas Appeal See how generous the former Apprentice star is!

Saira Khan has shown her generous side as she became the latest celebrity to help with the HELLO! Christmas Appeal.

The former Loose Women star, accompanied by her two children, Amara and Zachariah, made the decision to donate a Moses basket that held special family memories, as she joined our call for pre-loved donations to baby bank network Little Village.

DISCOVER: Are you eligible for the extra £300 cost-of-living payment?

Saira shared: "I bought this crib 14 years ago when Zac was born. Both Zac and Amara slept in it as newborns.

"I was keeping it as a memory - but as a family we've decided to give it to a family that needs it and will hopefully cherish it as much as we did. It makes us so happy to know that a family will get this beautiful crib in which their little baby will have a safe and clean place to sleep."

Saira is the latest celebrity to lend their support by generously donating pre-loved items to Little Village, which expects to help more than 7,000 families this year – its busiest yet – in the midst of the cost-of-living crisis.

How can you help?

You can make a difference by donating much needed funds, donating excellent quality, pre-loved children's clothing and equipment – especially bigger items like buggies, cots and Moses baskets, or signing up to volunteer. Find out how, here.

You can POST items to: Little Village Hounslow (formerly Debenhams), 1st Floor, Unit 27, Treaty Shopping Centre, High Street, TW3 1ES.

If you’re outside London, you can find a map of baby banks across the country at: littlevillagehq.org/uk-baby-banks

Need help?

Find out more about how to get referred to Little Village here: littlevillagehq.org/get-help/