Saira Khan has posted a sweet throwback selfie with her husband Steve Hyde - much to the delight of her fans!

The 50-year-old, who quietly left Loose Women at the start of the year, expressed her gratitude towards her husband of 16 years, with whom she shares two children: Zac, 11, and Amara, nine.

"Grateful I've someone to help me through all this. Never take your loved ones for granted," she wrote alongside a heart emoji.

WATCH: Saira Khan films rare home video with husband Steve

Fans rushed to heap praise on the heartwarming post, with one writing: "You've got a good one there hun! Xx." Another said: "Beautifully said." A third post read: "You both look very good and happy together."

The rare public display of affection comes one week after Saira announced that she is teaming up with HELLO! as the new face of HELLO! Good News, our uplifting weekly feature launched during the first lockdown to bring readers much-needed positive news stories from around the world in a bid to raise spirits during the pandemic.

"I feel super proud to be part of this – it's so important to focus on the positives in a time like this," Saira says in our exclusive interview.

Saira heaped praise on her husband of 16 years and shared this throwback snap

Opening up about her exit on Loose Women after five years on the panel, Saira revealed: "There were elements both on-screen and behind the scenes of being a Loose Woman that towards the end I didn't enjoy and I didn't feel it was part of the sisterhood. It wasn't making me happy, so I had to bow out, look after my mental health and give someone else my platform.

"I had a great five years and I did what I wanted to do with my platform, which was share my stories and experiences being from a minority background. There's nothing more I can say that's new."

