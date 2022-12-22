Gary Lineker shares rare family photo as he celebrates Christmas with ex-wife Danielle Bux The former couple were married for seven years

Gary Lineker was reunited with his ex-wife Danielle Bux this week as they enjoyed a pre-Christmas get-together.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the Match of the Day presenter reshared a snap of himself alongside Danielle's eldest daughter, Ella, whom she had in a previous relationship with Adam Willis.

WATCH: Inside Gary Lineker's incredible kitchen

Loading the player...

The heartwarming image was captioned, "Our annual Christmas dinner," to which the 62-year-old sports pundit replied: "Always a delight."

The former couple were married from 2009 to 2016 but reportedly split up after Danielle wanted to have a child together while dad-of-four Gary felt his family was complete. However, the pair have remained incredibly good friends since their divorce.

READ: Gary Lineker admits he's 'much happier being single' despite 'wonderful marriages'

IN-DEPTH: All you need to know about Gary Lineker's love life

Back in June, Gary shared the sweetest tribute to his ex-wife on social media when wishing her a happy birthday. "Happy **rd birthday to this wonderful human being," he penned. "The most thoughtful, funny and kind person I know. Have a great one @danielle bux."

In a 2019 interview with the Daily Mirror, Gary spoke about his enduring affection for Danielle, even describing her as his "best mate". He said: "We still speak three times a day, we text all the time. When she comes to London she stays with me, and when I go to LA I see her."

Gary with his stepdaughter Ella this week

Danielle is now married to American lawyer Nate Greenwald, with whom she shares her daughter Romy, five.

Speaking about their friendship and how Danielle's husband doesn't mind their closeness, Gary told Radio Times: "He's not got a jealous bone in his body. We get on really well. We go out for dinner when I'm in LA. It might be unusual and people might go, 'That's weird' but, frankly, I don't care. What is normal?

"Is it better to get divorced and end up fighting, screaming and shouting? Or is it better to get on if you can?"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.