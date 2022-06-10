Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg jet off on romantic holiday The pair have been dating since 2018

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have been dating since 2018, but they still find time to treat each other to romantic events, as the pair recently jetted off to Italy.

They were joined by Dianne's parents and the dancer shared a video of their time together, as they strolled through the streets of Sicily, and sampled Italian cuisine like spaghetti and ice cream. Dianne brought plenty of beautiful outfits with her, including a shirt that was covered in strawberries and a black lacy outfit, as she gazed over a balcony.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have beautiful Italian trip

Joe, meanwhile, brought a striped top and a yellow top with him, and the clip ended with the pair romantically walking hand in hand through the Italian streets.

Dianne wrote in her caption a series of emojis, using pizza, spaghetti, wine and sun saying that it equalled the Italian flag. She then tagged Joe and her parents.

Fans loved their romantic escape and they flooded the comments section, with one saying: "That looks beautiful," and a second adding: "Looks amazing!!!!"

A third had a recommendation as they posted: "You gotta eat the cannoli they're amazing," while a fourth commented: "Love this!! Italy is one of my fave places for a holiday."

The pair enjoyed Italy

Meanwhile, her Strictly co-stars were simply lost for words with Nancy Xu and Amy Dowden both sharing heart-eyed face emojis.

The pair recently enjoyed a loved-up reunion as Dianne returned from the Strictly Tour, with the pair heading on a countryside walk.

They looked so loved-up, cuddling up to one another as they passed a field filled with flowers – before pulling some silly faces for the camera. And there were some unexpected guests during the walk when they crossed a field filled with sheep.

The pair met on Strictly

In the photos, Joe took after his Wiltshire roots, as he looked like a farmer from the west country, while Dianne looked very chic with her outfit.

The Strictly Come Dancing star was striking with a bandana, a fluffy jacket with a chevron design and a printed T-shirt.

Tagging her boyfriend, the pro dancer simply wrote: "Home sweet home," followed by a string of hearts emojis.

